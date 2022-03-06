Millennium Management LLC Raises Holdings in Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN)

Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN – Get Rating) by 260.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 287,510 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 207,733 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Cross Country Healthcare were worth $6,107,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 84,471 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,794,000 after acquiring an additional 778 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 47,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,018,000 after acquiring an additional 994 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,963 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $211,000 after acquiring an additional 1,103 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 17,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $361,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 20,183 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $429,000 after acquiring an additional 1,425 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CCRN stock opened at $21.06 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a current ratio of 2.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $801.61 million, a PE ratio of 5.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.08. Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.50 and a fifty-two week high of $30.40.

Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The business services provider reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $640.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $611.54 million. Cross Country Healthcare had a return on equity of 52.08% and a net margin of 7.87%. The company’s revenue was up 197.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.19 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on CCRN shares. Barrington Research boosted their price target on Cross Country Healthcare from $22.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Cross Country Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $18.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Benchmark upped their target price on Cross Country Healthcare from $33.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Cross Country Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.57.

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare staffing and workforce management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Nurse and Allied Staffing, Physician Staffing, and Search. The Nurse and Allied Staffing segment provides workforce solutions and traditional staffing, including temporary and permanent placement of travel nurses and allied professionals, branch-based local nurses, and allied staffing.

