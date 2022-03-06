Millennium Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI)

Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI – Get Rating) by 109.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 247,511 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 129,263 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Old Republic International were worth $5,725,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. grew its stake in Old Republic International by 0.6% in the third quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 1,057,520 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $24,460,000 after purchasing an additional 6,366 shares during the period. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Old Republic International by 66.6% in the third quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC now owns 25,008 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $578,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc grew its stake in shares of Old Republic International by 8.3% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 170,208 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,937,000 after acquiring an additional 13,051 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Old Republic International by 0.3% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 480,234 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $11,108,000 after acquiring an additional 1,619 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management grew its stake in shares of Old Republic International by 325.1% in the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 283,667 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,468,000 after acquiring an additional 216,943 shares during the last quarter. 71.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Old Republic International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd.

ORI stock opened at $26.40 on Friday. Old Republic International Co. has a fifty-two week low of $20.17 and a fifty-two week high of $27.19. The business’s 50-day moving average is $25.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 1.20. The company has a market cap of $8.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.20 and a beta of 0.81.

Old Republic International (NYSE:ORI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The insurance provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.15. Old Republic International had a return on equity of 14.17% and a net margin of 16.42%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.75 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Old Republic International Co. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 7th will be paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 4th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.48%. This is an increase from Old Republic International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Old Republic International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.32%.

In other Old Republic International news, Director Michael Denard Kennedy bought 1,830 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $24.67 per share, for a total transaction of $45,146.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders bought 2,420 shares of company stock worth $60,433 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Old Republic International Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the business of insurance underwriting. It operates through the following segments: General Insurance, Title Insurance, and Republic Financial Indemnity Group (RFIG) Run-off Business. The General Insurance segment offers property and liability insurance to commercial clients.

