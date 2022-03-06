Mission Valley Bancorp (OTCMKTS:MVLY) Trading 0.3% Higher

Mission Valley Bancorp (OTCMKTS:MVLY – Get Rating) shares traded up 0.3% on Friday . The company traded as high as $15.70 and last traded at $15.70. 300 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 5,785 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.65.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.88. The company has a market cap of $51.34 million, a PE ratio of 9.94 and a beta of 0.59.

Get Mission Valley Bancorp alerts:

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 14th. Mission Valley Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.49%.

Mission Valley Bancorp is a bank holding company, which provides a full range of banking services to individual and corporate customers. The company is headquartered in Sun Valley, CA.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Mission Valley Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mission Valley Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.