Mistras Group, Inc. (NYSE:MG) Shares Sold by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Mistras Group, Inc. (NYSE:MG – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 289,495 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 12,757 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Mistras Group were worth $2,941,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Mistras Group by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 66,187 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $650,000 after buying an additional 6,930 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Mistras Group by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 125,715 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,236,000 after buying an additional 5,118 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Mistras Group by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 900,701 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,854,000 after buying an additional 7,938 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in shares of Mistras Group by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 57,020 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $561,000 after purchasing an additional 7,035 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Mistras Group by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 320,920 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,155,000 after purchasing an additional 3,961 shares during the last quarter. 50.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mistras Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th.

Shares of MG opened at $6.39 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $7.00 and its 200-day moving average is $8.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $188.24 million, a P/E ratio of 45.64 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.33. Mistras Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.27 and a 12-month high of $12.57.

MISTRAS Group, Inc engages in the provision of technology-enabled asset protection solutions. The firm serves the oil and gas, aerospace, power, infrastructure, and manufacturing markets. It operates through the following segments: Services, International, and Products and Systems. The Services segment provides asset protection solutions primarily in North America, consisting primarily of non-destructive testing, inspection, mechanical, and engineering services.

