Mizuho Raises Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) Price Target to $164.00

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by Mizuho from $151.00 to $164.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the health services provider’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Barclays reduced their price objective on Universal Health Services from $160.00 to $141.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded Universal Health Services from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Sunday, February 27th. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of Universal Health Services from $136.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Universal Health Services from $162.00 to $167.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Universal Health Services from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Monday, December 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Universal Health Services presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $152.75.

Shares of NYSE UHS opened at $149.46 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $133.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $135.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.03, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.18. Universal Health Services has a one year low of $116.23 and a one year high of $165.00.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The health services provider reported $2.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $3.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.13 billion. Universal Health Services had a net margin of 8.52% and a return on equity of 16.41%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.59 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Universal Health Services will post 11.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Universal Health Services announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, February 24th that allows the company to buyback $1.40 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the health services provider to purchase up to 12.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. Universal Health Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.44%.

In other news, Director Eileen C. Mcdonnell sold 296 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.17, for a total transaction of $41,786.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 13.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of UHS. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in shares of Universal Health Services by 12.9% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 14,389 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $2,107,000 after buying an additional 1,644 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in Universal Health Services by 5.8% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 6,455 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $945,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Universal Health Services by 23.7% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,268 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,504,000 after acquiring an additional 1,965 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank increased its position in shares of Universal Health Services by 557.2% in the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 26,755 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $3,918,000 after acquiring an additional 22,684 shares during the period. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co purchased a new position in shares of Universal Health Services in the second quarter valued at about $262,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.17% of the company’s stock.

Universal Health Services, Inc operates as a healthcare management company, which through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, behavioral health centers, and outpatient facilities. It operates through the following segments: Acute Care Hospital Services, Behavioral Health Care Services, and Other.

