MML Investors Services LLC Has $229,000 Holdings in BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHN)

MML Investors Services LLC boosted its position in BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHN – Get Rating) by 40.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 15,774 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,504 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund were worth $229,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund in the 3rd quarter worth $160,000. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 12,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $183,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its position in BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 24,691 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $359,000 after purchasing an additional 1,574 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 119,298 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,760,000 after purchasing an additional 8,920 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund by 22.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 155,345 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,291,000 after purchasing an additional 28,290 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 14.79% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MHN opened at $13.32 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $13.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.22. BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.75 and a 52-week high of $15.16.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a $0.0545 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.91%.

BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund Profile (Get Rating)

BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund, Inc is a closed-end investment fund/investment trust. Its objective is to provide shareholders with current income exempt from federal income tax and New York State and New York City personal income taxes. The company was founded on March 16, 1992 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

