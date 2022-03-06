MML Investors Services LLC Has $240,000 Holdings in Global SuperDividend US ETF (NYSEARCA:DIV)

MML Investors Services LLC cut its holdings in Global SuperDividend US ETF (NYSEARCA:DIV – Get Rating) by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 12,326 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,660 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Global SuperDividend US ETF were worth $240,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DIV. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global SuperDividend US ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $49,000. Signature Securities Group Corporation acquired a new position in shares of Global SuperDividend US ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $49,000. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Global SuperDividend US ETF by 3,921.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 2,902 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of Global SuperDividend US ETF by 19.0% during the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 3,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 599 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in shares of Global SuperDividend US ETF by 22.5% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 9,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 1,834 shares during the period.

Get Global SuperDividend US ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:DIV opened at $20.73 on Friday. Global SuperDividend US ETF has a twelve month low of $18.19 and a twelve month high of $21.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $20.67 and its 200-day moving average is $20.28.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global SuperDividend US ETF (NYSEARCA:DIV – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Global SuperDividend US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global SuperDividend US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.