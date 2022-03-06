MML Investors Services LLC Invests $248,000 in SPDR Kensho Clean Power ETF (NYSEARCA:CNRG)

MML Investors Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Kensho Clean Power ETF (NYSEARCA:CNRG – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 2,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $248,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Planning Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Kensho Clean Power ETF by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Planning Advisors LLC now owns 111,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,502,000 after purchasing an additional 2,784 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Kensho Clean Power ETF by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 88,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,300,000 after purchasing an additional 8,222 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of SPDR Kensho Clean Power ETF by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 38,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,028,000 after purchasing an additional 4,079 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Kensho Clean Power ETF by 34.2% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 35,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,340,000 after purchasing an additional 9,066 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in SPDR Kensho Clean Power ETF by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 30,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,839,000 after buying an additional 1,665 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:CNRG opened at $81.58 on Friday. SPDR Kensho Clean Power ETF has a 1 year low of $70.94 and a 1 year high of $122.33. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $93.23.

