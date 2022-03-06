MML Investors Services LLC Makes New Investment in FirstCash, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCFS)

MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of FirstCash, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCFS – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Shelton Capital Management bought a new stake in FirstCash during the 3rd quarter worth about $202,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in FirstCash by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 951,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,293,000 after acquiring an additional 34,250 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in FirstCash by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 13,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,143,000 after acquiring an additional 534 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in FirstCash by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $517,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of FirstCash by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 300,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,286,000 after purchasing an additional 836 shares during the last quarter. 93.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of FCFS stock opened at $67.29 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 2.90. The company has a market capitalization of $3.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.13 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $72.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.50. FirstCash, Inc. has a 52 week low of $61.08 and a 52 week high of $97.04.

FirstCash (NASDAQ:FCFS – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $501.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $475.94 million. FirstCash had a net margin of 7.35% and a return on equity of 11.36%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.79 EPS. Analysts forecast that FirstCash, Inc. will post 4.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 21st were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. FirstCash’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.47%.

In other FirstCash news, insider Howard F. Hambleton acquired 1,472 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $76.18 per share, for a total transaction of $112,136.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.74% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on FCFS shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of FirstCash from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. TheStreet lowered shares of FirstCash from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of FirstCash in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $94.00.

FirstCash Holdings, Inc operates retail pawn stores in the United States and Latin America. Its pawn stores lend money on the collateral of pledged personal property, including jewelry, electronics, tools, appliances, sporting goods, and musical instruments, and retails merchandise acquired through collateral forfeitures on forfeited pawn loans and over-the-counter purchases of merchandise directly from customers.

