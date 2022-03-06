MML Investors Services LLC Purchases New Stake in Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW)

MML Investors Services LLC purchased a new stake in Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,773 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Curtiss-Wright by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 109,701 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $13,841,000 after purchasing an additional 1,948 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Curtiss-Wright by 82.3% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 938,199 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $118,383,000 after purchasing an additional 423,478 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Curtiss-Wright by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 661,986 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $83,535,000 after purchasing an additional 52,729 shares during the period. Dean Investment Associates LLC lifted its stake in Curtiss-Wright by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC now owns 11,235 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,418,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in Curtiss-Wright by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,045 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $258,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. 81.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Curtiss-Wright alerts:

NYSE CW opened at $155.88 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.69 and a beta of 1.44. Curtiss-Wright Co. has a one year low of $111.26 and a one year high of $159.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The business’s fifty day moving average is $138.28 and its 200-day moving average is $131.35.

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The aerospace company reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $667.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $674.98 million. Curtiss-Wright had a return on equity of 15.97% and a net margin of 10.66%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.39 EPS. Research analysts expect that Curtiss-Wright Co. will post 8.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. Curtiss-Wright’s payout ratio is 10.94%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CW. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Curtiss-Wright in a research note on Friday, January 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Curtiss-Wright from $180.00 to $189.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, StockNews.com cut Curtiss-Wright from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th.

In related news, VP Paul J. Ferdenzi sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $362,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO K Christopher Farkas sold 530 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.23, for a total value of $72,731.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 23,024 shares of company stock worth $3,143,698 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Curtiss-Wright Company Profile (Get Rating)

Curtiss-Wright Corp. is a manufacturing and service company, which engages in the design, manufacture, and overhaul of precision components and provides engineered products and services to the aerospace, defense, power generation, and general industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Commercial/Industrial, Defense, and Power.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Curtiss-Wright Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Curtiss-Wright and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.