MML Investors Services LLC Purchases Shares of 2,120 Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT)

MML Investors Services LLC purchased a new stake in Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 2,120 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock, valued at approximately $245,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PRFT. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Perficient by 890.9% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 545 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Perficient by 924.5% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 543 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Perficient during the 3rd quarter valued at about $82,000. Acropolis Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Perficient during the 3rd quarter valued at about $112,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Perficient by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 976 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. 95.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet lowered Perficient from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on Perficient from $155.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Alliance Global Partners reduced their price target on Perficient from $138.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Barrington Research reduced their price target on Perficient from $150.00 to $124.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Perficient from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $133.50.

Shares of PRFT stock opened at $101.07 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.50. Perficient, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $54.12 and a fifty-two week high of $153.28. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $106.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $119.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 1.79.

Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The digital transformation consultancy reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $214.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $207.17 million. Perficient had a return on equity of 24.49% and a net margin of 6.84%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 32.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.64 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Perficient, Inc. will post 3.52 EPS for the current year.

In other Perficient news, Director Gary Wimberly acquired 399 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $100.00 per share, for a total transaction of $39,900.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Perficient, Inc engages in the provision of digital consultancy services. Its service categories include strategy and consulting, data and intelligence, platforms and technology, customer experience and digital marketing, innovation, and product development, and optimized global delivery. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in St.

