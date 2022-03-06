MOBOX (MBOX) Achieves Market Capitalization of $165.56 Million

MOBOX (CURRENCY:MBOX) traded down 8.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on March 6th. In the last week, MOBOX has traded down 12.6% against the U.S. dollar. One MOBOX coin can now be purchased for about $2.07 or 0.00005311 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. MOBOX has a market capitalization of $165.56 million and approximately $76.78 million worth of MOBOX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002562 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001900 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.38 or 0.00044531 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0597 or 0.00000153 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,639.41 or 0.06760835 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $38,904.77 or 0.99654235 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.45 or 0.00044694 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.74 or 0.00047991 BTC.

MOBOX Profile

MOBOX’s total supply is 389,181,745 coins and its circulating supply is 79,853,076 coins. MOBOX’s official Twitter account is @MOBOX_Official

MOBOX Coin Trading

