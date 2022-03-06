Monavale (MONA) Market Cap Hits $2.22 Million

Monavale (CURRENCY:MONA) traded down 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on March 6th. During the last seven days, Monavale has traded 4.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Monavale coin can now be purchased for approximately $233.55 or 0.00604730 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Monavale has a total market capitalization of $2.22 million and $822.00 worth of Monavale was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000318 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $102.85 or 0.00266297 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.37 or 0.00013897 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001057 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001431 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0529 or 0.00000137 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000516 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001806 BTC.

Monavale Coin Profile

MONA is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on January 1st, 2014. Monavale’s total supply is 10,189 coins and its circulating supply is 9,491 coins. Monavale’s official Twitter account is @tcejorpniocanom and its Facebook page is accessible here . Monavale’s official website is www.digitalax.xyz . Monavale’s official message board is medium.com/@digitalax

According to CryptoCompare, “Monacoin, conceived in December of 2013, is the first alternative cryptocurrency developed in Japan. It is based on the popular ASCII art character, Mona. Monacoin is not a payment system controlled by one single entity, but a fully distributed payment system preserved by everyone who uses it via client applications running on their computers. “

Buying and Selling Monavale

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monavale directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Monavale should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Monavale using one of the exchanges listed above.

