Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Shares Sold by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue cut its holdings in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) by 6.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 210,578 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,871 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $13,962,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MDLZ. Graypoint LLC grew its stake in Mondelez International by 1.4% in the third quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 12,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $698,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in Mondelez International by 0.5% in the third quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 36,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,099,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Mondelez International by 0.8% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 21,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,247,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Andesa Financial Management Inc. grew its stake in Mondelez International by 3.2% in the third quarter. Andesa Financial Management Inc. now owns 5,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH grew its stake in Mondelez International by 1.6% in the third quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 10,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $620,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Mondelez International alerts:

In related news, Director Peter W. May sold 847,696 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.71, for a total transaction of $52,311,320.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Fredric G. Reynolds sold 90,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.29, for a total value of $5,696,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 979,196 shares of company stock worth $60,681,805. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Mizuho assumed coverage on Mondelez International in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $77.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $70.00 to $73.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.44.

MDLZ opened at $63.83 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $66.66 and its 200-day moving average is $63.18. The stock has a market cap of $89.04 billion, a PE ratio of 21.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Mondelez International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $54.12 and a twelve month high of $69.47.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $7.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.58 billion. Mondelez International had a net margin of 14.97% and a return on equity of 14.58%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.06 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is 46.05%.

About Mondelez International (Get Rating)

Mondelez International, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of snack food and beverage products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Latin America, Asia, Middle East, and Africa, Europe, and North America. Its products include beverages, biscuits, chocolate, gum & candy, cheese & grocery, and meals.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDLZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Mondelez International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondelez International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.