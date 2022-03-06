MongoDB (MDB) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Rating) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, March 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($1.26) per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, December 6th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by $0.27. MongoDB had a negative net margin of 38.32% and a negative return on equity of 101.71%. The firm had revenue of $226.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $205.18 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.98) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 50.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect MongoDB to post $-5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of MongoDB stock opened at $306.11 on Friday. MongoDB has a 12-month low of $238.01 and a 12-month high of $590.00. The company has a market cap of $20.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -64.72 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 4.75, a quick ratio of 4.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $414.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $462.98.

Several research analysts have commented on MDB shares. Tigress Financial started coverage on shares of MongoDB in a research note on Friday, February 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $630.00 price target on the stock. raised their price objective on MongoDB from $475.00 to $560.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on MongoDB from $495.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered MongoDB from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on MongoDB from $475.00 to $545.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $539.94.

In other news, CFO Michael Lawrence Gordon sold 10,000 shares of MongoDB stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $532.51, for a total transaction of $5,325,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Thomas Bull sold 377 shares of MongoDB stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $515.06, for a total value of $194,177.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 170,530 shares of company stock worth $77,572,439. 7.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in MongoDB by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 105,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,868,000 after purchasing an additional 2,883 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in MongoDB by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 92,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,883,000 after purchasing an additional 13,509 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in MongoDB by 24.7% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 72,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,543,000 after purchasing an additional 14,435 shares in the last quarter. Allstate Corp boosted its holdings in MongoDB by 255.7% in the fourth quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 6,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,197,000 after purchasing an additional 4,342 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in MongoDB by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,237,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. 89.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MongoDB, Inc engages in the development and provision of a general-purpose database platform. The firm's products include MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, MongoDB Atlas and Community Server. It also offers professional services including consulting and training.

