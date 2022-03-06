Moody National Bank Trust Division Decreases Stock Holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Moody National Bank Trust Division decreased its holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 71.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,293 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 31,440 shares during the period. Moody National Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $2,542,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Diversified Trust Co raised its position in Caterpillar by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 9,960 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,059,000 after buying an additional 1,137 shares during the last quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC raised its position in Caterpillar by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC now owns 1,484 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $307,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank raised its position in Caterpillar by 130.5% in the 4th quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 9,140 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,889,000 after buying an additional 5,174 shares during the last quarter. Fusion Capital LLC raised its position in Caterpillar by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Fusion Capital LLC now owns 20,629 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,265,000 after buying an additional 1,540 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Winthrop Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the 4th quarter valued at about $215,000. 67.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director David Maclennan acquired 480 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $199.50 per share, with a total value of $95,760.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Gary Michael Marvel sold 674 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.11, for a total value of $136,896.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Caterpillar from $166.00 to $164.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Tigress Financial boosted their price target on Caterpillar from $270.00 to $278.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 5th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Caterpillar from $225.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Caterpillar from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $241.06.

CAT stock opened at $195.66 on Friday. Caterpillar Inc. has a 1-year low of $179.67 and a 1-year high of $246.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The company has a market capitalization of $104.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.53, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $206.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $203.67.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.46. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 35.57% and a net margin of 12.73%. The business had revenue of $13.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.12 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 12.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 20th were paid a $1.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 19th. This represents a $4.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.27%. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is 37.50%.

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

