Moody National Bank Trust Division Has $1.83 Million Stock Holdings in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Moody National Bank Trust Division lessened its holdings in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 10,346 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 289 shares during the quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $1,830,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. First National Corp MA ADV boosted its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 2.8% during the third quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 2,378 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 1.6% during the third quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 4,209 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $608,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Unio Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 2.9% during the third quarter. Unio Capital LLC now owns 2,595 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 73.3% during the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 175 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWA Asset Management Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 4.3% during the third quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 1,786 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. 97.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Digital Realty Trust alerts:

In other news, Director Kevin Kennedy sold 350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.75, for a total value of $58,712.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on DLR shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $195.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $180.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 18th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $175.00 to $190.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $162.00 to $149.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.00.

Shares of NYSE:DLR opened at $139.24 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.51 billion, a PE ratio of 23.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.32. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $126.33 and a twelve month high of $178.22. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $150.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $155.90.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $3.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $3.39. Digital Realty Trust had a net margin of 38.60% and a return on equity of 10.11%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.61 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a $1.22 dividend. This is a positive change from Digital Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.16. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 78.38%.

Digital Realty Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)

Digital Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DLR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Digital Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digital Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.