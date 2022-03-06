Moody National Bank Trust Division Has $2.19 Million Position in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI)

Moody National Bank Trust Division reduced its holdings in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating) by 71.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 14,528 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 35,557 shares during the quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Darden Restaurants were worth $2,188,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 18,602 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $179,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Wade G W & Inc. grew its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 4,161 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $630,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC grew its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 1,622 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $246,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 4,833 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $732,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 3,328 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $504,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DRI stock opened at $132.04 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $142.81 and a 200-day moving average of $146.33. The company has a market cap of $16.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.72. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a one year low of $127.08 and a one year high of $164.28.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, December 17th. The restaurant operator reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.23 billion. Darden Restaurants had a net margin of 10.73% and a return on equity of 30.83%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.74 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 7.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Monday, January 10th were issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 7th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.33%. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.95%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on DRI. Stephens reduced their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $180.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $175.00 to $179.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Darden Restaurants from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $154.00 price objective (down from $156.00) on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Finally, MKM Partners cut their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Darden Restaurants currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.78.

In other Darden Restaurants news, Director M Shan Atkins sold 3,123 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.11, for a total transaction of $471,916.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Eugene I. Lee, Jr. sold 76,725 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.38, for a total transaction of $11,691,355.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Darden Restaurants, Inc is a full-service restaurant company, which engages in the provision of restaurant services. It operates through the following segments: Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Fine Dining, and Other Business. The Olive Garden segment is the largest full-service dining Italian restaurant operator.

