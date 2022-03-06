Moody National Bank Trust Division Invests $1.62 Million in MGP Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGPI)

Moody National Bank Trust Division bought a new position in shares of MGP Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGPI – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 19,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,617,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC raised its stake in MGP Ingredients by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 34,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,267,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its stake in MGP Ingredients by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 5,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC raised its stake in MGP Ingredients by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 3,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new position in MGP Ingredients in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in MGP Ingredients in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. 73.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ MGPI opened at $80.33 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a PE ratio of 18.72 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 4.13, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. MGP Ingredients, Inc. has a twelve month low of $58.00 and a twelve month high of $89.50. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.54.

MGP Ingredients (NASDAQ:MGPI – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.19. MGP Ingredients had a return on equity of 16.61% and a net margin of 14.48%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that MGP Ingredients, Inc. will post 4.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. MGP Ingredients’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.19%.

Several research firms recently commented on MGPI. Truist Financial raised MGP Ingredients from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Cowen initiated coverage on MGP Ingredients in a report on Friday, January 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $99.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut MGP Ingredients from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on MGP Ingredients in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, MGP Ingredients has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.25.

In other MGP Ingredients news, Director Karen Seaberg sold 385 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.87, for a total value of $31,904.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Michael Rodger Buttshaw sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.83, for a total value of $102,996.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 9,535 shares of company stock valued at $775,723. Company insiders own 36.00% of the company’s stock.

MGP Ingredients, Inc engages in the manufacture and trade of food, beverage, specialty wheat protein and starch food ingredients. It operates through the following segments: Distillery Products and Ingredient Solutions. The Distillery Products segment consists of food grade alcohol and distillery co-products, such as distillers feed and fuel grade alcohol.

