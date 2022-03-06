Moody National Bank Trust Division Lowers Stock Holdings in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Moody National Bank Trust Division trimmed its position in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) by 74.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,177 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 14,934 shares during the period. Moody National Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $2,135,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ULTA. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 536.4% in the third quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 70 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Ulta Beauty in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Ulta Beauty by 142.9% in the second quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 102 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Ulta Beauty in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC raised its stake in Ulta Beauty by 625.0% in the third quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 116 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 89.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:ULTA opened at $366.76 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $19.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.66. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $376.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $381.45. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a twelve month low of $297.29 and a twelve month high of $422.43.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $3.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.51 by $1.43. The business had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 10.72% and a return on equity of 46.16%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.64 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 17.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ULTA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $400.00 to $435.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $485.00 to $450.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $433.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Ulta Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ulta Beauty currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $446.61.

In other Ulta Beauty news, Director Mary N. Dillon sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $410.61, for a total transaction of $20,530,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Kecia Steelman sold 5,182 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $408.30, for a total value of $2,115,810.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Ulta Beauty, Inc engages in the retail of beauty products. Its products include makeup, skin care, tools and brushes, fragrance, and bath and body. The company was founded on January 9, 1990 and is headquartered in Bolingbrook, IL.

