Moody National Bank Trust Division Sells 11,040 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Moody National Bank Trust Division lowered its holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) by 38.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 17,786 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,040 shares during the quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $1,690,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 25.8% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 5,122 shares during the period. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 87.3% during the 3rd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 311 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. Finally, Capitolis Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. 75.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on PM shares. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $125.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $111.86.

In other news, insider Wilde Frederic De sold 29,941 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.49, for a total transaction of $3,248,299.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PM opened at $99.80 on Friday. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 52-week low of $84.60 and a 52-week high of $112.48. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $102.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $98.50. The stock has a market cap of $154.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.81.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.05. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 11.08% and a negative return on equity of 106.51%. The firm had revenue of $8.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.75 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.26 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.3 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd were given a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.01%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 22nd. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 85.76%.

Philip Morris International, Inc is a holding company. It engages in manufacturing and sale of cigarettes, tobacco and nicotine-containing products. It operates through the following geographical segments: European Union, Eastern Europe, Middles East & Africa, South & Southeast Asia, East Asia & Australia and Latin America & Canada.

