Moors & Cabot Inc. Acquires Shares of 6,275 Otter Tail Co. (NASDAQ:OTTR)

Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Otter Tail Co. (NASDAQ:OTTR – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 6,275 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $351,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in OTTR. State Street Corp lifted its position in Otter Tail by 6.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 848,603 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $41,420,000 after buying an additional 50,489 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Otter Tail by 32.2% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 190,507 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $10,663,000 after purchasing an additional 46,373 shares during the last quarter. EAM Global Investors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Otter Tail in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,231,000. EAM Investors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Otter Tail in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,581,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Otter Tail by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 243,860 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $11,903,000 after purchasing an additional 25,904 shares during the last quarter. 47.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on OTTR shares. Sidoti lowered Otter Tail from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $72.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. StockNews.com raised Otter Tail from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Otter Tail from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Otter Tail presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.67.

Otter Tail stock opened at $63.14 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.02. The company has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.93 and a beta of 0.48. Otter Tail Co. has a 52-week low of $41.43 and a 52-week high of $71.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Otter Tail (NASDAQ:OTTR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 13th. The utilities provider reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.04. Otter Tail had a return on equity of 18.87% and a net margin of 14.77%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.45 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Otter Tail Co. will post 3.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.4125 per share. This is an increase from Otter Tail’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th. Otter Tail’s payout ratio is currently 39.01%.

In other Otter Tail news, Director Timothy J. O’keefe sold 1,525 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.20, for a total transaction of $102,480.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Otter Tail Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the energy, infrastructure, and production businesses. It operates through the following segments: Electric, Manufacturing and Plastics. The Electric segment generates, transmits, and distributes power and electric energy. The Manufacturing segment offers contract machining, metal parts stamping, fabrication, handling trays, and horticultural containers.

