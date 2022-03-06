Moors & Cabot Inc. Increases Position in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY)

Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its position in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Get Rating) by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,829 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 701 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Sanofi were worth $328,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SNY. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sanofi in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sanofi by 76.9% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 347 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in shares of Sanofi by 47.1% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 408 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sanofi by 65.1% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 651 shares during the period. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sanofi by 19.4% in the 3rd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. 12.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently commented on SNY. Liberum Capital upgraded shares of Sanofi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Sanofi in a report on Monday, February 28th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sanofi from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.00.

Sanofi stock opened at $48.48 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $122.25 billion, a PE ratio of 16.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.57. Sanofi has a 52-week low of $45.73 and a 52-week high of $54.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company’s 50 day moving average is $51.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.35.

Sanofi engages in the research, production, and distribution of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following business segments: Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Healthcare, and Vaccines. The Pharmaceuticals segment comprises the commercial operations of the following global franchises: specialty care, diabetes and cardiovascular, established prescription products and generics, and research, development, and production activities.

