Moors & Cabot Inc. Purchases New Holdings in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT)

Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 4,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $346,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Hudock Inc. raised its holdings in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 86.4% in the third quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 369 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF in the third quarter worth about $34,000. Context Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF in the second quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 45.0% in the third quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 548 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF stock opened at $71.78 on Friday. Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF has a 52-week low of $54.88 and a 52-week high of $97.13. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $84.16.

Global X Lithium ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Solactive Global Lithium Index (the Index). The Index is free float adjusted, liquidity tested and market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to measure broad based equity market performance of global companies involved in the lithium industry, as defined by Structured Solutions AG.

