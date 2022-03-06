Morgan Stanley Buys 98,711 Shares of Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB)

Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB – Get Rating) by 68.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 242,035 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 98,711 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Independent Bank were worth $18,431,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Independent Bank by 5.0% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,876,544 shares of the bank’s stock worth $142,899,000 after purchasing an additional 89,966 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Independent Bank by 1.0% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 749,061 shares of the bank’s stock worth $57,041,000 after purchasing an additional 7,293 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Independent Bank by 2.0% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 706,244 shares of the bank’s stock worth $53,321,000 after purchasing an additional 13,990 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Independent Bank by 1.6% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 698,503 shares of the bank’s stock worth $53,191,000 after purchasing an additional 10,865 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Independent Bank by 2.1% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 584,854 shares of the bank’s stock worth $44,536,000 after purchasing an additional 12,085 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.27% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Independent Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th.

Shares of INDB opened at $83.30 on Friday. Independent Bank Corp. has a 12-month low of $68.14 and a 12-month high of $99.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.82 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $84.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $81.65.

Independent Bank (NASDAQ:INDB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The bank reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.53. Independent Bank had a return on equity of 9.12% and a net margin of 23.22%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.05 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Independent Bank Corp. will post 4.88 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 27th were issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 23rd. Independent Bank’s payout ratio is 52.60%.

In other Independent Bank news, Director Scott Smith sold 900 shares of Independent Bank stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.10, for a total transaction of $77,490.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Christopher Oddleifson sold 1,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.50, for a total value of $84,525.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Independent Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company. The company provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services and is engaged in the sale of retail investments and insurance products in Massachusetts. It offers deposit products, including demand deposits, interest checking, money market accounts, savings accounts, and time certificates of deposit.

