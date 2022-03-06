Morgan Stanley Has $17.86 Million Stake in Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS)

Morgan Stanley decreased its position in Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 214,673 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 4,353 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Maximus were worth $17,861,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Maximus by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 369,412 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $30,735,000 after purchasing an additional 29,862 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its position in shares of Maximus by 2.3% in the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 30,547 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $2,542,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Maximus by 8.7% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 104,260 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $9,172,000 after acquiring an additional 8,374 shares during the last quarter. Mengis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Maximus in the third quarter valued at about $416,000. Finally, Summit Global Investments acquired a new stake in shares of Maximus in the third quarter valued at about $632,000. 93.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE MMS opened at $78.72 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $77.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.98. The company has a market cap of $4.87 billion, a PE ratio of 17.57 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Maximus, Inc. has a twelve month low of $73.26 and a twelve month high of $96.05.

Maximus (NYSE:MMS – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The health services provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. Maximus had a net margin of 6.29% and a return on equity of 22.04%. The company’s revenue was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.03 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Maximus, Inc. will post 5.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 14th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. Maximus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.00%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Maximus from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $86.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th.

In other Maximus news, Vice Chairman Richard A. Montoni sold 12,949 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.84, for a total transaction of $1,046,797.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

MAXIMUS, Inc engages in the operation of government and human services programs. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Services, U.S. Federal Services, and Outside the U.S. The U.S. Services segment offers a variety of business process services, and appeals and assessments for state, provincial and national government programs.

