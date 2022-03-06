Morgan Stanley Has $18.80 Million Stock Holdings in Integer Holdings Co. (NYSE:ITGR)

Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Integer Holdings Co. (NYSE:ITGR – Get Rating) by 37.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 210,443 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 57,374 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Integer were worth $18,800,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Integer in the third quarter worth $66,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in Integer by 7,290.0% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 739 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 729 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Integer during the third quarter worth $75,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in Integer by 19.5% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,065 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in Integer during the second quarter worth $202,000. 99.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Integer alerts:

ITGR stock opened at $80.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 2.84 and a quick ratio of 1.86. Integer Holdings Co. has a 52-week low of $74.79 and a 52-week high of $101.61. The company has a 50-day moving average of $81.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $87.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.81 and a beta of 1.33.

Integer (NYSE:ITGR – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.13. Integer had a net margin of 7.93% and a return on equity of 10.27%. The company had revenue of $313.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $307.70 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.71 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Integer Holdings Co. will post 4.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Pamela G. Bailey sold 7,231 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.52, for a total value of $611,164.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ITGR has been the topic of several analyst reports. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Integer from $111.00 to $109.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Integer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 21st.

Integer Profile (Get Rating)

Integer Holdings Corp. engages in the manufacture and development of medical devices and components. It operates through the Medical and Non-Medical segments. The Medical segment includes the cardio and vascular, cardiac and neuromodulation, surgical, orthopedics, and portable medical product lines. The Non-Medical segment comprises customized battery power and management systems, charging and docking stations, and power supplies.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITGR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Integer Holdings Co. (NYSE:ITGR – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Integer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Integer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.