Morgan Stanley Increases Theravance Biopharma (NASDAQ:TBPH) Price Target to $11.00

Theravance Biopharma (NASDAQ:TBPH – Get Rating) had its target price upped by Morgan Stanley from $10.00 to $11.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have an underweight rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com lowered Theravance Biopharma from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Theravance Biopharma from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $7.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their price target on Theravance Biopharma from $8.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $11.06.

NASDAQ TBPH opened at $9.61 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $717.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.79, a PEG ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.30. Theravance Biopharma has a 52 week low of $6.10 and a 52 week high of $22.74.

Theravance Biopharma (NASDAQ:TBPH – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.09). During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.92) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Theravance Biopharma will post -2.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Theravance Biopharma by 11.2% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 932,268 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $13,536,000 after purchasing an additional 93,905 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Theravance Biopharma by 9.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,256,058 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $18,238,000 after acquiring an additional 103,439 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Theravance Biopharma by 20.8% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 14,705 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 2,531 shares in the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Theravance Biopharma during the third quarter valued at approximately $393,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Theravance Biopharma by 6.9% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 356,544 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,178,000 after acquiring an additional 23,060 shares in the last quarter. 81.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Theravance Biopharma, Inc is a diversified biopharmaceutical company primarily focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of organ-selective medicines. Its purpose is to pioneer a new generation of small molecule drugs designed to better meet patient needs. Its research is focused in the areas of inflammation and immunology.

In pursuit of its purpose, Theravance Biopharma applies insights and innovation at each stage of its business and utilizes its internal capabilities and those of partners around the world.

