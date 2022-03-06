Morgan Stanley Raises Stock Position in Signify Health, Inc. (NYSE:SGFY)

Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Signify Health, Inc. (NYSE:SGFY – Get Rating) by 19.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,021,240 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 166,217 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Signify Health were worth $18,249,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of SGFY. Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in Signify Health during the third quarter worth about $78,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Signify Health by 35.6% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 841 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Signify Health by 19.0% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 914 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Signify Health by 138.0% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 4,618 shares during the period. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Signify Health during the third quarter worth approximately $179,000.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SGFY. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Signify Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Signify Health from $42.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Signify Health in a research note on Friday, February 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Signify Health from $31.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.20.

Shares of Signify Health stock opened at $13.93 on Friday. Signify Health, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.11 and a 52 week high of $31.91. The company has a current ratio of 5.55, a quick ratio of 5.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $13.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.86.

Signify Health (NYSE:SGFY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $181.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $173.26 million. Signify Health had a positive return on equity of 5.78% and a negative net margin of 2.23%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Signify Health, Inc. will post 0.37 EPS for the current year.

Signify Health, Inc operates a healthcare platform that utilizes analytics, technology, and healthcare provider networks in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Home & Community Services and Episodes of Care Services. The Home & Community Services segment offers health evaluations performed within the patient's home or at a healthcare provider facility primarily to Medicare Advantage health plans; diagnostic screening and other ancillary services; and services to address healthcare concerns related to social determinants of health.

