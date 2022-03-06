Morgan Stanley Sells 191,647 Shares of Global X Copper Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:COPX)

Morgan Stanley decreased its position in Global X Copper Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:COPX – Get Rating) by 27.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 516,873 shares of the company’s stock after selling 191,647 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Global X Copper Miners ETF were worth $17,677,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Estate Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global X Copper Miners ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $184,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Global X Copper Miners ETF by 47.0% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 578,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,501,000 after purchasing an additional 185,128 shares during the period. Picton Mahoney Asset Management boosted its holdings in shares of Global X Copper Miners ETF by 200.0% in the third quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Global X Copper Miners ETF by 4.5% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 7,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the period. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd lifted its holdings in Global X Copper Miners ETF by 20.8% during the third quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 1,075,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,901,000 after buying an additional 185,449 shares during the period.

Global X Copper Miners ETF stock opened at $44.50 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $39.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.36. Global X Copper Miners ETF has a twelve month low of $32.85 and a twelve month high of $46.96.

Global X Copper Miners ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Solactive Global Copper Miners Index. The Solactive Global Copper Miners Index is designed to reflect the performance of the copper mining industry. It is comprised of common stocks, American Depository Receipts (ADRs) and Global Depository Receipts (GDRs) of selected companies globally, which are engaged in some aspect of the copper mining industry such as copper mining, refining or exploration.

