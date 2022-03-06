Morgan Stanley Sells 275,357 Shares of AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER)

Morgan Stanley trimmed its position in AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER – Get Rating) by 47.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 310,578 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 275,357 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in AerCap were worth $17,955,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Aryeh Capital Management Ltd. increased its stake in AerCap by 95.0% in the third quarter. Aryeh Capital Management Ltd. now owns 376,475 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,764,000 after acquiring an additional 183,433 shares during the last quarter. First Foundation Advisors bought a new position in AerCap in the third quarter valued at approximately $462,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in AerCap by 9.5% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,478,964 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $85,499,000 after acquiring an additional 127,985 shares during the last quarter. Redwood Capital Management LLC bought a new position in AerCap in the third quarter valued at approximately $44,069,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP increased its stake in AerCap by 12.7% in the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 2,085 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. 94.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AerCap alerts:

A number of analysts have weighed in on AER shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AerCap from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Susquehanna started coverage on shares of AerCap in a research note on Friday, January 7th. They set a “positive” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares started coverage on shares of AerCap in a research note on Friday, January 7th. They set a “positive” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of AerCap from $69.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of AerCap from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.00.

AER stock opened at $47.66 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.57, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77. AerCap Holdings has a 12-month low of $46.76 and a 12-month high of $71.38. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.80.

About AerCap (Get Rating)

AerCap Holdings NV engages in aircraft leasing and aviation finance. The firm also provides aircraft owners, financiers and investors with asset services to manage an aircraft portfolio. It operates through leasing, financing, sales, and management of commercial aircraft and engines segment. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AER? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for AerCap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AerCap and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.