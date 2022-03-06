Morgan Stanley Trims Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) Target Price to $355.00

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Morgan Stanley from $390.00 to $355.00 in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

SNOW has been the topic of a number of other research reports. upped their price target on shares of Snowflake from $275.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of Snowflake from $350.00 to $385.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Snowflake from $370.00 to $310.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. William Blair raised shares of Snowflake from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Snowflake from $465.00 to $415.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Snowflake currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $329.63.

Get Snowflake alerts:

Shares of Snowflake stock opened at $209.65 on Thursday. Snowflake has a twelve month low of $184.71 and a twelve month high of $405.00. The stock has a market cap of $64.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -82.22 and a beta of 1.77. The company’s fifty day moving average is $286.49 and its 200 day moving average is $317.31.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.09. Snowflake had a negative net margin of 72.78% and a negative return on equity of 14.91%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.70) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Snowflake will post -2.09 EPS for the current year.

In other Snowflake news, CEO Frank Slootman sold 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $344.13, for a total value of $344,130,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark Garrett sold 12,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $349.10, for a total transaction of $4,451,025.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,776,021 shares of company stock valued at $612,551,701. 11.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SNOW. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 13.1% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 4,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,136,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in shares of Snowflake during the second quarter worth $120,000. Amundi bought a new position in shares of Snowflake during the second quarter worth $6,379,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Snowflake by 16.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,898,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,602,396,000 after purchasing an additional 2,150,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA bought a new position in Snowflake during the second quarter valued at $373,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.05% of the company’s stock.

Snowflake Company Profile (Get Rating)

Snowflake Inc provides cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, an ecosystem that enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Snowflake Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snowflake and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.