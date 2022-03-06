Morgan Stanley Trims Stake in Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK)

Morgan Stanley lowered its stake in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK – Get Rating) by 23.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 923,078 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 279,922 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Park Hotels & Resorts were worth $17,667,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 3,990.2% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,495 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 2,434 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 2,404.9% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,555 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 2,453 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 57.6% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,004 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 1,464 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 68.6% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 5,675 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 2,309 shares during the period. Finally, Spirit of America Management Corp NY increased its position in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 19.4% during the third quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 9,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $177,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Park Hotels & Resorts alerts:

NYSE:PK opened at $18.04 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $18.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.86. Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.77 and a 52 week high of $24.67. The company has a quick ratio of 3.24, a current ratio of 3.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market cap of $4.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.30 and a beta of 2.05.

Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The financial services provider reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.32). Park Hotels & Resorts had a negative net margin of 33.70% and a negative return on equity of 10.16%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.53) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

PK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Bank of America cut shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $23.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of Park Hotels & Resorts to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.50.

About Park Hotels & Resorts (Get Rating)

Park Hotels & Resorts, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which owns and operates hotels and resorts. It operates through the Consolidated Hotels and Unconsolidated Hotels segments. Its portfolio of hotels and resorts include the Waldorf Astoria Hotels and Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, DoubleTree by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, and Curio.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Park Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Park Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.