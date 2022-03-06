mStable USD (MUSD) Reaches One Day Volume of $185,022.00

mStable USD (CURRENCY:MUSD) traded up 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on March 6th. One mStable USD coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.01 or 0.00002625 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. mStable USD has a total market cap of $41.38 million and $185,022.00 worth of mStable USD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, mStable USD has traded 0.6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get mStable USD alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38,407.37 or 1.00123351 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.83 or 0.00075152 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001282 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00003105 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.54 or 0.00022263 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00002012 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0114 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Offshift (XFT) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.21 or 0.00013581 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $105.03 or 0.00273794 BTC.

mStable USD Profile

MUSD is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 5th, 2018. mStable USD’s total supply is 41,085,970 coins. The official website for mStable USD is mstable.org . mStable USD’s official message board is medium.com/mstable . mStable USD’s official Twitter account is @musdcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “MUSDcoin is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. “

Buying and Selling mStable USD

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as mStable USD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire mStable USD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy mStable USD using one of the exchanges listed above.

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Updates for mStable USD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for mStable USD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.