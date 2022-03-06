Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eleven research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $34.38.

MUR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised Murphy Oil from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. MKM Partners raised their price objective on Murphy Oil from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Mizuho upgraded Murphy Oil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $33.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. StockNews.com lowered Murphy Oil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Murphy Oil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th.

Shares of NYSE:MUR traded up $2.05 on Tuesday, reaching $37.35. 2,145,313 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,871,862. The company has a 50-day moving average of $31.59 and a 200-day moving average of $27.61. Murphy Oil has a 1-year low of $14.91 and a 1-year high of $37.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.76.

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $739.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $614.61 million. Murphy Oil had a positive return on equity of 4.82% and a negative net margin of 3.20%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 123.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.09) EPS. Analysts expect that Murphy Oil will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 14th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. This is a positive change from Murphy Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 11th. Murphy Oil’s payout ratio is currently -120.00%.

In related news, SVP E Ted Botner sold 4,881 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.95, for a total value of $165,709.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Kelly L. Whitley sold 2,745 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.05, for a total value of $90,722.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 67,626 shares of company stock valued at $2,251,232. 6.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MUR. Advisor Partners LLC increased its position in Murphy Oil by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 21,697 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $567,000 after buying an additional 322 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management increased its position in Murphy Oil by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 84,731 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,700,000 after buying an additional 322 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in Murphy Oil by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 38,283 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,000,000 after buying an additional 338 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its position in Murphy Oil by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 36,795 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $961,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in Murphy Oil by 23.3% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,278 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 430 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.54% of the company’s stock.

Murphy Oil Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the Exploration and Production and Corporate and Other segment. The Exploration and Production segment includes the United States, Canada, and all other countries. The Corporate and Other segment focuses on interest income, other gains and losses, interest expense, and unallocated overhead.

