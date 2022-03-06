My DeFi Pet (DPET) Price Hits $0.31 on Major Exchanges

My DeFi Pet (CURRENCY:DPET) traded down 1.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on March 6th. My DeFi Pet has a market capitalization of $2.15 million and $768,129.00 worth of My DeFi Pet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One My DeFi Pet coin can currently be purchased for about $0.31 or 0.00000798 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, My DeFi Pet has traded 18.7% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002548 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001894 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $17.14 or 0.00043662 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0594 or 0.00000151 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2,642.60 or 0.06732764 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39,129.80 or 0.99694026 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.45 or 0.00044466 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $18.89 or 0.00048119 BTC.

My DeFi Pet’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,878,202 coins. My DeFi Pet’s official Twitter account is @MyDeFiPet

