NanoString Technologies (NASDAQ:NSTG) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NanoString Technologies (NASDAQ:NSTG – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $41.00 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “NanoString Technologies, Inc. is engaged in the development, manufacture and sale of life science tools. It provides nCounter Analysis System which supports research and development of clinical applications from basic discovery to the development of future molecular diagnostic tests on a single platform. The company also offers nSolver Analysis software, gene expression panels, miRNA expression assay kits, cancer copy number variation panels, nCounter leukemia fusion gene expression assay kits and human karyotype panels, custom CodeSets and master kits that are ancillary reagents, cartridges, tips and reagent plates to setup and process samples in its instruments. It markets its systems and related consumables to researchers in academic, government and biopharmaceutical laboratories primarily in North America, Europe, the Middle East and the Asia Pacific. NanoString Technologies, Inc. is headquartered in Seattle, Washington. “

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of NanoString Technologies from $85.00 to $70.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of NanoString Technologies from $60.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $58.40.

NASDAQ:NSTG opened at $35.90 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $35.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.57. The company has a current ratio of 10.03, a quick ratio of 9.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The company has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.71 and a beta of 1.78. NanoString Technologies has a twelve month low of $28.68 and a twelve month high of $81.89.

NanoString Technologies (NASDAQ:NSTG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.64) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by ($0.08). NanoString Technologies had a negative return on equity of 45.31% and a negative net margin of 78.48%. The firm had revenue of $42.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.90 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.53) earnings per share. NanoString Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that NanoString Technologies will post -2.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of NanoString Technologies by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,448,719 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $213,583,000 after acquiring an additional 31,220 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of NanoString Technologies by 106.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,273,970 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $205,193,000 after acquiring an additional 2,206,252 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in shares of NanoString Technologies by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,115,353 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $89,331,000 after acquiring an additional 193,351 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of NanoString Technologies by 43.4% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,611,435 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $68,051,000 after acquiring an additional 487,436 shares during the period. Finally, Pura Vida Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of NanoString Technologies by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter. Pura Vida Investments LLC now owns 1,324,165 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $63,573,000 after acquiring an additional 166,950 shares during the period.

NanoString Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)

NanoString Technologies, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of instruments and services for profiling of genes and proteins from tissue sample. It offers the GeoMx Digital Spatial Profiler and nCounter Analysis System product platforms, both of which include instruments, related consumables, and software.

