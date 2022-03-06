National Bank Financial Comments on Centerra Gold Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NYSE:CGAU)

Centerra Gold Inc. (NYSE:CGAU – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial cut their FY2022 EPS estimates for Centerra Gold in a report issued on Wednesday, March 2nd. National Bank Financial analyst M. Parkin now anticipates that the company will earn $0.64 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.65.

CGAU has been the subject of several other research reports. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Centerra Gold from C$9.25 to C$9.75 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of Centerra Gold from $13.00 to $12.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on shares of Centerra Gold from C$12.50 to C$12.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of Centerra Gold from C$13.50 to C$12.50 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Centerra Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.85.

Shares of Centerra Gold stock opened at $9.92 on Friday. Centerra Gold has a 52-week low of $6.64 and a 52-week high of $10.95. The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.47 and a 200 day moving average of $7.79. The company has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion and a P/E ratio of -7.63.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Helikon Investments Ltd grew its stake in shares of Centerra Gold by 32.5% during the 3rd quarter. Helikon Investments Ltd now owns 16,182,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,202,000 after purchasing an additional 3,968,073 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Centerra Gold by 28.2% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,928,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,212,000 after purchasing an additional 1,523,030 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Centerra Gold during the 2nd quarter worth $51,013,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in shares of Centerra Gold during the 2nd quarter worth $46,562,000. Finally, Condire Management LP grew its stake in shares of Centerra Gold by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. Condire Management LP now owns 6,065,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,793,000 after purchasing an additional 800,000 shares during the period. 36.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be paid a $0.055 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. Centerra Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently -17.69%.

Centerra Gold, Inc engages in the operation, development, exploration and acquisition of gold and copper properties. It operates through the following segments: Kumtor, Mount Milligan, and Öksüt. The company was founded on November 7, 2002 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

