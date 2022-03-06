National Bankshares Lowers BRP (TSE:DOO) Price Target to C$124.00

BRP (TSE:DOO – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by National Bankshares from C$128.00 to C$124.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an outperform overweight rating on shares of BRP in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of BRP from C$134.00 to C$135.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of BRP in a research note on Friday, December 17th. They set a buy rating and a C$127.00 price target on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$135.20.

DOO opened at C$83.07 on Thursday. BRP has a twelve month low of C$82.47 and a twelve month high of C$129.98. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$100.51 and a 200 day moving average price of C$107.52. The company has a market cap of C$6.81 billion and a PE ratio of 8.48.

BRP (TSE:DOO – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 1st. The company reported C$1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$1.18 by C$0.30. The business had revenue of C$1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.70 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that BRP will post 10.3652237 earnings per share for the current year.

BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersports vehicles and marine products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Powersports and Marine. The company offers all-terrain, side-by-side, and three-wheeled vehicles; seasonal products, such as snowmobiles and personal watercraft; and engines for jet boats, outboards, karts, motorcycles, and recreational aircraft.

