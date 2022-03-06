National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The business services provider reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $63.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.68 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.62) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 304.5% compared to the same quarter last year. National CineMedia updated its Q1 2022 guidance to EPS.

Shares of NCMI stock opened at $2.67 on Friday. National CineMedia has a 12-month low of $2.41 and a 12-month high of $6.11. The company has a market capitalization of $215.06 million, a P/E ratio of -2.28 and a beta of 1.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.01.

Get National CineMedia alerts:

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.49%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 16th. National CineMedia’s dividend payout ratio is currently -17.09%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of National CineMedia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of National CineMedia from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.63.

In related news, CEO Thomas F. Lesinski sold 15,081 shares of National CineMedia stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.97, for a total transaction of $44,790.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of National CineMedia by 363.0% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,562 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 8,281 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of National CineMedia by 153.1% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 17,525 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 10,601 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in shares of National CineMedia in the fourth quarter worth about $55,000. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of National CineMedia by 78.3% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 105,829 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $297,000 after acquiring an additional 46,490 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of National CineMedia by 7.6% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 62,961 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $319,000 after acquiring an additional 4,454 shares during the last quarter. 60.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

National CineMedia Company Profile (Get Rating)

National CineMedia, Inc is a holding company. It engages in the provision of advertising, business meetings, event services, and third-party theatre circuits under network affiliate agreements. The firm owns and operates the digital in-theatre network, which is used to distribute content for its advertising promotions, Fathom Events.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for National CineMedia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National CineMedia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.