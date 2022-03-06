National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The business services provider reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $63.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.68 million. National CineMedia’s revenue for the quarter was up 304.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.62) earnings per share. National CineMedia updated its Q1 2022 guidance to EPS.

NASDAQ:NCMI opened at $2.67 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $215.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.28 and a beta of 1.45. National CineMedia has a 12-month low of $2.41 and a 12-month high of $6.11.

Get National CineMedia alerts:

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.49%. National CineMedia’s dividend payout ratio is -17.09%.

In other National CineMedia news, CEO Thomas F. Lesinski sold 15,081 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.97, for a total value of $44,790.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . 3.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Barclays PLC raised its stake in National CineMedia by 78.3% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 105,829 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $297,000 after buying an additional 46,490 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of National CineMedia by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,236,845 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,905,000 after purchasing an additional 17,214 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of National CineMedia by 56.5% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 478,920 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,345,000 after purchasing an additional 172,885 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in shares of National CineMedia during the fourth quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of National CineMedia by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 699,557 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,966,000 after purchasing an additional 94,846 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.25% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered National CineMedia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. B. Riley dropped their target price on National CineMedia from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.63.

About National CineMedia (Get Rating)

National CineMedia, Inc is a holding company. It engages in the provision of advertising, business meetings, event services, and third-party theatre circuits under network affiliate agreements. The firm owns and operates the digital in-theatre network, which is used to distribute content for its advertising promotions, Fathom Events.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for National CineMedia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National CineMedia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.