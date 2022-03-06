Natural Gas Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:NGS) VP Sells $36,107.50 in Stock

Natural Gas Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:NGS – Get Rating) VP James R. Hazlett sold 2,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.13, for a total transaction of $36,107.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.
Shares of NGS stock opened at $12.59 on Friday. Natural Gas Services Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.50 and a 12-month high of $14.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $164.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.71 and a beta of 1.83. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $11.27 and a 200-day moving average of $10.87.
Several analysts have commented on the stock. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Natural Gas Services Group in a research report on Friday, November 12th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Natural Gas Services Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Natural Gas Services Group in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating for the company.
Natural Gas Services Group Company Profile (Get Rating)
Natural Gas Services Group, Inc engages in the provision of natural gas compression equipment and services to energy industry. It offers compressor rental services, compressor engineered products, compressor design and sales, compressor rebuild and exchange, compressor parts, WellMaker compressors, CiP compressors, and flare systems.
