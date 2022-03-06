Natural Gas Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:NGS) VP Sells $36,107.50 in Stock

Natural Gas Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:NGS – Get Rating) VP James R. Hazlett sold 2,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.13, for a total transaction of $36,107.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of NGS stock opened at $12.59 on Friday. Natural Gas Services Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.50 and a 12-month high of $14.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $164.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.71 and a beta of 1.83. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $11.27 and a 200-day moving average of $10.87.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Natural Gas Services Group in a research report on Friday, November 12th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Natural Gas Services Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Natural Gas Services Group in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Natural Gas Services Group by 243.8% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,283 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 2,328 shares during the period. Bailard Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Natural Gas Services Group in the 4th quarter valued at $223,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Natural Gas Services Group in the 1st quarter valued at $229,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its stake in Natural Gas Services Group by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 24,920 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 2,669 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in Natural Gas Services Group in the 4th quarter worth $355,000. 86.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Natural Gas Services Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Natural Gas Services Group, Inc engages in the provision of natural gas compression equipment and services to energy industry. It offers compressor rental services, compressor engineered products, compressor design and sales, compressor rebuild and exchange, compressor parts, WellMaker compressors, CiP compressors, and flare systems.

