Nature’s Sunshine Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:NATR) Shares Purchased by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Nature’s Sunshine Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:NATR – Get Rating) by 27.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 29,055 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,184 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Nature’s Sunshine Products were worth $426,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Nature’s Sunshine Products during the third quarter worth about $272,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its position in Nature’s Sunshine Products by 19.1% during the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 74,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,093,000 after acquiring an additional 11,963 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Nature’s Sunshine Products by 21.6% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 250,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,354,000 after acquiring an additional 44,586 shares during the last quarter. Euclidean Technologies Management LLC raised its position in Nature’s Sunshine Products by 23.6% during the third quarter. Euclidean Technologies Management LLC now owns 137,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,018,000 after acquiring an additional 26,314 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Nature’s Sunshine Products during the third quarter worth about $109,000. Institutional investors own 75.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NATR opened at $16.68 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market cap of $329.61 million, a P/E ratio of 15.89 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a 50-day moving average of $18.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.17. Nature’s Sunshine Products, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.85 and a 12-month high of $21.50.

Natures Sunshine Products, Inc engages in the manufacturing and direct selling of nutritional and personal care products. Its product lines include general health, immune, cardiovascular, digestive, personal care, and weight management. It operates through the following geographical segments: Asia, Europe, North America, and Latin America and Other.

