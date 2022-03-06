NatWest Group (NYSE:NWG) Price Target Raised to GBX 300 at Royal Bank of Canada

NatWest Group (NYSE:NWG – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 280 ($3.76) to GBX 300 ($4.03) in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Societe Generale reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of NatWest Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised NatWest Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Barclays lifted their price objective on NatWest Group from GBX 300 ($4.03) to GBX 350 ($4.70) in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered NatWest Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised NatWest Group from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $305.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $272.60.

Get NatWest Group alerts:

Shares of NYSE:NWG opened at $5.41 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $31.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.73 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. NatWest Group has a 12-month low of $5.08 and a 12-month high of $6.99. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.15.

NatWest Group (NYSE:NWG – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 18th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $3.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.61 billion. NatWest Group had a return on equity of 6.71% and a net margin of 24.08%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that NatWest Group will post 0.63 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Investors of record on Friday, March 18th will be given a $0.199 dividend. This is a positive change from NatWest Group’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 17th. NatWest Group’s payout ratio is presently 22.86%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Savant Capital LLC acquired a new position in NatWest Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $63,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in NatWest Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $67,000. Sage Rhino Capital LLC acquired a new position in NatWest Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $68,000. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in NatWest Group by 18.0% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 12,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 1,894 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new position in NatWest Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $80,000. 0.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About NatWest Group (Get Rating)

NatWest Group Plc engages in the provision of international banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Personal and Business Banking, Commercial and Private Banking, RBS International (RBSI), NatWest Markets, and Central Items and Other. The Personal and Business Banking segment consists of the United Kingdom Personal, Business Banking, and Ulster Bank RoI sub-segments.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for NatWest Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NatWest Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.