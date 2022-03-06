NatWest Group plc (NYSE:NWG) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

NatWest Group plc (NYSE:NWG – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,570,000 shares, an increase of 41.4% from the January 31st total of 1,110,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,300,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NatWest Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered NatWest Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. UBS Group upped their price target on NatWest Group from GBX 290 ($3.89) to GBX 300 ($4.03) in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded NatWest Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 305 ($4.09) price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on NatWest Group from GBX 300 ($4.03) to GBX 315 ($4.23) in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NatWest Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $272.60.

NYSE:NWG traded down $0.36 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $5.41. The company had a trading volume of 2,803,202 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,647,349. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $6.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.15. NatWest Group has a one year low of $5.08 and a one year high of $6.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.01 billion, a PE ratio of 7.73 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

NatWest Group (NYSE:NWG – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 18th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $3.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.61 billion. NatWest Group had a net margin of 24.08% and a return on equity of 6.71%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that NatWest Group will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 18th will be paid a $0.199 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 17th. This is a positive change from NatWest Group’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.08. NatWest Group’s payout ratio is currently 22.86%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NWG. Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of NatWest Group by 82.2% during the third quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 98,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $597,000 after acquiring an additional 44,229 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in NatWest Group in the second quarter valued at about $82,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in NatWest Group by 1,586.0% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 636,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,589,000 after buying an additional 598,618 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in NatWest Group by 10.0% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 30,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,000 after buying an additional 2,772 shares during the period. Finally, Five Oceans Advisors acquired a new position in NatWest Group in the third quarter valued at about $85,000. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NatWest Group Plc engages in the provision of international banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Personal and Business Banking, Commercial and Private Banking, RBS International (RBSI), NatWest Markets, and Central Items and Other. The Personal and Business Banking segment consists of the United Kingdom Personal, Business Banking, and Ulster Bank RoI sub-segments.

