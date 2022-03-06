Navitas Semiconductor (NASDAQ:NVTS) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $8.38

Navitas Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:NVTS – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low on Friday . The company traded as low as $8.38 and last traded at $8.41, with a volume of 7964 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $8.79.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on NVTS shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Navitas Semiconductor in a research report on Monday, November 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Navitas Semiconductor from $22.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Navitas Semiconductor in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Navitas Semiconductor in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of Navitas Semiconductor in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.00.

Get Navitas Semiconductor alerts:

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.23.

Navitas Semiconductor (NASDAQ:NVTS – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.07). On average, research analysts expect that Navitas Semiconductor Corp will post -0.3 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Neumann Advisory Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Navitas Semiconductor during the fourth quarter valued at $25,515,000. Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Navitas Semiconductor during the fourth quarter valued at $23,813,000. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in Navitas Semiconductor during the fourth quarter valued at $23,502,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in Navitas Semiconductor during the fourth quarter valued at $18,307,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Navitas Semiconductor during the fourth quarter valued at $12,866,000. 23.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Navitas Semiconductor Company Profile (NASDAQ:NVTS)

Navitas Semiconductor is involved in GaN power IC’s industry. Navitas Semiconductor, formerly known as Live Oak Acquisition Corp. II, is based in EL SEGUNDO, Calif.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Navitas Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Navitas Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.