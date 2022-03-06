Navitas Semiconductor (NASDAQ:NVTS) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $8.38

Navitas Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:NVTS – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low on Friday . The company traded as low as $8.38 and last traded at $8.41, with a volume of 7964 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $8.79.
A number of equities analysts have weighed in on NVTS shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Navitas Semiconductor in a research report on Monday, November 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Navitas Semiconductor from $22.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Navitas Semiconductor in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Navitas Semiconductor in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of Navitas Semiconductor in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.00.
The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.23.
Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.07). On average, research analysts expect that Navitas Semiconductor Corp will post -0.3 EPS for the current year.
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Neumann Advisory Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Navitas Semiconductor during the fourth quarter valued at $25,515,000. Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Navitas Semiconductor during the fourth quarter valued at $23,813,000. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in Navitas Semiconductor during the fourth quarter valued at $23,502,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in Navitas Semiconductor during the fourth quarter valued at $18,307,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Navitas Semiconductor during the fourth quarter valued at $12,866,000. 23.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Navitas Semiconductor Company Profile (NASDAQ:NVTS)
Navitas Semiconductor is involved in GaN power IC’s industry. Navitas Semiconductor, formerly known as Live Oak Acquisition Corp. II, is based in EL SEGUNDO, Calif.
