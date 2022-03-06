Needham & Company LLC Cuts Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) Price Target to $105.00

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by stock analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $115.00 to $105.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 65.59% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on Marvell Technology from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 target price (up from $82.00) on shares of Marvell Technology in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Marvell Technology from $63.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Marvell Technology from $76.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on Marvell Technology from $100.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Marvell Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.92.

MRVL opened at $63.41 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $53.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -119.64, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.20. Marvell Technology has a 1 year low of $37.92 and a 1 year high of $93.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $74.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.45.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. Marvell Technology had a positive return on equity of 5.19% and a negative net margin of 10.48%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 68.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.21 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Marvell Technology will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Marvell Technology news, EVP Loi Nguyen sold 9,778 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.07, for a total value of $646,032.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ford Tamer sold 152,022 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.90, for a total transaction of $12,450,601.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 370,799 shares of company stock valued at $30,004,420. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of MRVL. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group purchased a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology in the 4th quarter valued at $258,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in Marvell Technology by 67.6% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,532 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 618 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in Marvell Technology during the 4th quarter valued at $314,000. JustInvest LLC lifted its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 42.2% in the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 20,255 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,772,000 after purchasing an additional 6,007 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 70,754,622 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,190,323,000 after purchasing an additional 2,305,751 shares during the period. 82.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Marvell Technology, Inc engages in the provision of data infrastructure semiconductor solutions. It offers computer, networking, storage and custom related solutions. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

