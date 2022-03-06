Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $23.63.
Several research analysts have commented on the company. BTIG Research lowered their target price on Nektar Therapeutics from $80.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 8th. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on Nektar Therapeutics from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Nektar Therapeutics from $24.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Benchmark raised Nektar Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, November 8th.
In other Nektar Therapeutics news, SVP John Northcott sold 4,852 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.95, for a total transaction of $53,129.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jonathan Zalevsky sold 10,912 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.95, for a total value of $119,486.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 38,186 shares of company stock worth $418,137 over the last quarter. 2.91% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
NKTR traded down $0.10 on Tuesday, hitting $10.50. 1,672,844 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,011,094. Nektar Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $9.31 and a 12 month high of $23.50. The business has a 50-day moving average of $11.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.86 and a beta of 1.30.
Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.79) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.81) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $25.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.33 million. Nektar Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 52.45% and a negative net margin of 493.62%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.65) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Nektar Therapeutics will post -2.88 earnings per share for the current year.
Nektar Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)
Nektar Therapeutics is a research-based biopharmaceutical company that focuses on discovering and developing medicines in areas of unmet medical need. Its research and development pipeline of new investigational drugs includes therapies for oncology, immunology and virology. The firm focuses on using new chemistry approaches to make medicines to treat cancer and auto-immune disease.
