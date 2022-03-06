Network-1 Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NTIP) Stake Boosted by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Network-1 Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NTIP – Get Rating) by 181.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,965 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,255 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in Network-1 Technologies were worth $139,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of NTIP. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Network-1 Technologies by 1.5% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 519,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,692,000 after purchasing an additional 7,847 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Network-1 Technologies by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 342,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,114,000 after buying an additional 28,098 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Network-1 Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $81,000. 16.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Network-1 Technologies alerts:

Shares of NTIP stock opened at $2.64 on Friday. Network-1 Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.50 and a 12-month high of $4.15. The company has a market capitalization of $63.62 million, a P/E ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 0.26.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a yield of 3.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 8th. Network-1 Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.86%.

Network-1 Technologies Profile (Get Rating)

Network-1 Technologies, Inc engages in the development and licensing of intellectual property assets. The firm supports customers such as investors and patent owners by assisting the development and monetization of their patented technologies which include telecommunications and data networking technologies as well as technologies relating to document stream operating systems and the identification of media content.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Network-1 Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NTIP – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Network-1 Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Network-1 Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.