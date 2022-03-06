Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) Downgraded by Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Rating) to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, TipRanks reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has $94.00 price target on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $127.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $115.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. TheStreet cut shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Raymond James reissued a buy rating and issued a $125.00 target price on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a report on Friday, February 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $110.50.

Shares of Neurocrine Biosciences stock opened at $88.19 on Thursday. Neurocrine Biosciences has a twelve month low of $71.88 and a twelve month high of $108.01. The company has a quick ratio of 3.83, a current ratio of 3.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $89.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 96.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.76.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 11th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.57). Neurocrine Biosciences had a return on equity of 6.89% and a net margin of 7.90%. The business had revenue of $312.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $317.72 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.58 EPS. Neurocrine Biosciences’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Neurocrine Biosciences will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Kevin Charles Gorman sold 8,710 shares of Neurocrine Biosciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.82, for a total transaction of $703,942.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Eiry Roberts sold 2,632 shares of Neurocrine Biosciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.50, for a total transaction of $196,084.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 58,158 shares of company stock worth $4,720,091 over the last ninety days. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Eaton Vance Management lifted its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 52.9% in the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,885,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,241,000 after purchasing an additional 652,772 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 141.9% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 925,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,290,000 after purchasing an additional 542,972 shares during the period. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,219,000. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 199.6% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 628,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,562,000 after purchasing an additional 418,990 shares during the period. Finally, Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C lifted its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 57.6% in the 3rd quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 1,142,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,569,000 after purchasing an additional 417,415 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.93% of the company’s stock.

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc is a neuroscience-focused, biopharmaceutical company. It discovers, develops and intends to commercialize drugs for the treatment of neurological and endocrine related diseases and disorders. The firm’s product includes INGREZZA. The company was founded by Kevin C. Gorman and Wylie W.

